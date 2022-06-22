DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A state official who investigates scams encouraged residents to think twice before handing over personal information during an event Tuesday in Dyersville.
“Since we’ve been small, firefighters came and told you to, ‘Stop, drop and roll,’” said Al Perales, an investigator with the Consumer Protection Division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. “Now, I’m telling you to stop, think and call. Get a second opinion. If it’s a situation where they are trying to raise your emotions and they’re asking for money up front, it’s a scam.”
Perales gave a presentation at James Kennedy Public Library aimed at helping Iowans with consumer protection problems and assisting them in recognizing and avoiding scams.
Assistant Library Director Dawn Schrandt said she knows several people who have received scam emails or phone calls. Once, a scammer called her to ask for money for her impounded car, even though she could see it parked outside.
“People try everything to pull one over on other people,” she said. “I think (Perales’) information is important so that we know and we have an idea of what’s going on. We will hopefully be able to protect ourselves.”
During his presentation, Perales gave several examples of common scams, as well as ways to keep from falling victim to one.
Common scams
- Amazon scam: A scammer will email or text people about Amazon orders they did not place, prompting those individuals to call a number listed as “customer service” on the message.
- ”The No. 1 scam that I feel I get the most calls on is the Amazon scam,” Perales said. “... This scam is so good. If we have our phone in our hands and see an unknown number, we say, ‘This might be a scam. Maybe I shouldn’t answer it.’ With this scam, you’re the one calling, and you think you’re calling Amazon.”
- Facebook grant scam: A scammer pretending to be a Facebook friend will contact people to say they both were on the list of post-COVID-19 grant recipients.
- Jury duty scam: A caller will claim someone missed jury duty and must pay a fine or face legal action.
- Google search scam: Perales said more scammers are paying to have their information be the first thing people see when they search on Google to make a purchase or find a service.
Think ‘TIP’
Perales encouraged people to think of the acronym “TIP” to help them discern if the person they are talking to might be a scammer.
- Threat: Scams come with a threat meant to get a rise out of people, be it excitement or fear.
- Immediacy: Scammers will tell victims they must take action now, or they will risk losing the “prize” they won or risk legal action.
- Payment: All threats demand a payment.
“They are always going to ask for money in ways where you have no defenses,” Perales said. “... I always tell people to pay with a credit card (when paying for something online over the phone). With a credit card, you have 60 to 90 days to dispute the charge.”
Scam protection tips
Here are 10 tips Perales offered to help people protect themselves from scams.
- If you don’t recognize the number, don’t answer the call.
- Don’t ever give out financial or security information.
- Never wire money or pay with gift cards.
“A scammer will always ask for money in ways that you have no protection,” Perales said. “I always tell people, ‘It says gift card for a reason. It’s supposed to be a gift.’”
- Don’t always trust caller ID, as scammers can change it to say whatever they want.
- Never pay when someone asks for money up front before giving out a prize.
- When shopping online, look locally and meet with the person before you buy.
- Take time each month to go through bank statements.
- Perales said to remember the “big three.”
“If you ever come across a situation where there’s excitement, fear or pulling at your heartstrings, it’s definitely a scam,” he said
- Get a second opinion if you’re not sure whether a message is a scam.
“Double check before you sign the dotted line,” Perales said. “Double check before you click on that link. We can’t say it enough.”
How to report a scam
Consumer complaints can be filed with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. More information on filing complaints can be found by calling 888-777-4590 or at bit.ly/3n3dVX8.
