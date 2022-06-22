PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Musicians across the city of Platteville tuned strings and stroked keys Tuesday afternoon as part of the Make Music Platteville celebration.
The free, annual event was held throughout the afternoon and evening Tuesday at venues across the city. In addition to planned performances, Make Music Platteville also featured several open mics and do-it-yourself events for attendees who wanted to get in on the action.
“This event allows people who love music to come together with people who love to play music, and in a way that is relaxed, without putting any pressure (on participants),” event co-host Tracey Roberts said.
Make Music Day, which originated in France in 1982, is celebrated in more than 1,000 communities worldwide in conjunction with the summer solstice. Tuesday’s festivities marked the seventh time it was celebrated in Platteville.
As part of the celebration, pianist Terri Ellis faced the 98-degree heat to play for listeners in City Park. She said she was grateful for the breeze moving through the pavilion, even if it did blow her sheet music askew.
“This whole thing is such a good time to celebrate music,” said Ellis, who has performed at several Make Music Platteville events. “It’s nice to have a chance to let people play and to play for each other.”
Music teacher Aisha Durst watched the performances from a shaded park bench. Asked what her favorite part of the event was, she said she was torn between the piano in the park and the flute choir.
Her son played at the former, while she was a member of the latter.
“I did it last year, too,” she said of her participation in the choir. “It’s a good event. It’s relaxed and a very enjoyable experience.”
Down the street in the mine of the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, the Tri-State Homeschool Choir gave its annual performance. Attendees gathered around as the teens sang a variety of tunes, including old Italian classics and a spunky Beach Boys medley.
Their voices echoed across the cavern, and the depth of the mine kept attendees cool despite hot temperatures on the surface.
“It was really good,” said attendee Megan Langsdorf, who has two young children who are part of a local home school community. “I’ve never been to a performance in a mine before, so it was very unique. And the acoustics were really cool, too.”
One of the underlying messages of the event was that anyone can make music. Event organizers said they strived to create an open, relaxed environment for people so they would feel comfortable trying new things.
“It’s open to everybody,” said Make Music Platteville Executive Director Nancy Fairchild. “The goal is to make music, not just give performances … (because) music, it’s a lifelong thing that you can carry with you forever.”
