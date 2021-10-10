After a viral social media challenge led students to damage school restrooms last month, Dubuque Community Schools leaders seek to head off future, related incidents.
In recent weeks, educators around the country — including in Dubuque — found themselves combating a trend in which students stole or vandalized items at schools and posted about it online. So when Dubuque schools leaders got wind of additional, future challenges circulating on the internet, they notified families to convey the consequences of participating.
“We have no evidence that anyone is planning one of these challenges, but we want to be really proactive and preventative,” said Mimi Holesinger, the district’s director of behavior and learning supports.
Several local school leaders have reported thefts and damage apparently related to the “devious licks” challenge, though incidents on their campuses do not appear to have been widespread. As incidents happened, educators worked to stress to students the consequences of their actions.
More broadly, schools seek to work with students to help them make responsible decisions in response to what they see online.
“It’s more important than ever to communicate with students about what that digital footprint is and how it can impact you in the short term but also in the long term,” said Jacob Crase, principal of Platteville (Wis.) High School.
Local impacts
In the Dubuque district, officials at several secondary campuses last month reported damage to restroom soap dispensers in connection with the “devious licks” challenge, which started on TikTok and spread to schools around the country.
“Unfortunately, when there’s damage or vandalism in a restroom, that could lead to a restroom having to be closed for a number of hours until it’s repaired,” Holesinger said. “That’s kind of what we were seeing. It was inconvenient for a lot of students who were not taking part in the challenges.”
Still, she said, some schools nationwide saw much more extensive damage, so she was grateful the trend’s impact in Dubuque was limited to items that could be repaired quickly. She also noted that TikTok was removing videos related to the challenge.
Holesinger said she was not aware of any TikTok posts showing vandalism to district restrooms but that “appropriate resolutions would have happened for anyone involved in vandalism of the school.”
Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, saw “a couple of issues” related to the TikTok challenge, Principal Jacob Feldmann said, though he did not want to detail specific incidents.
In response, educators addressed students, warning them that damaging or stealing items has consequences, such as impacts to extracurricular eligibility or potential law enforcement involvement.
“That’s pretty much put the end to it as far as we know,” Feldmann said.
At Platteville High School, soap was taken from a soap dispenser and batteries from a paper towel machine. The paper towel machine was damaged and had to be replaced, Crase said.
He and the district’s middle school principal and community resource officer made a video in response, encouraging parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and discussing consequences that students can face. They also proposed an alternative, positive challenge to dance with the community resource officer.
“We tried to have that solution-focused approach where, this is what’s going on nationally, here’s what’s affecting us locally and what can we do to spin things around and make school a better place,” Crase said.
Teaching students
Crase acknowledged that one challenge that comes with social media is its potential to make bad situations worse. Poor decisions that students make can end up online, spread further, get out of control more quickly and potentially have longer-term consequences.
He said Platteville High School uses a curriculum in students’ advisory times that, among other things, addresses having a digital presence that reflects students’ values.
“I’m hopeful that we see good results,” Crase said.
Holesinger said Dubuque educators address digital citizenship at all levels of schooling to help students learn appropriate and safe use of technology.
She said that while social media can be positive in many ways, those can be outweighed by negative aspects. In those cases, students have to learn to think critically about how social media is serving them.
“We work really hard to teach the positive skills, to give the positive support for those skills and give kids a chance to think about those things,” Holesinger said.
In a recent message to families, district leaders warned of additional social media challenges circulating online, with a reminder that students who participate will face disciplinary action.
Holesinger said the challenges are disruptive and in some cases illegal, so educators wanted to reach out to parents ahead of time asking for their support.
“We wanted to give a proactive message, to really give some instruction ahead of time before someone is in a situation where they might make a mistake and film one of these challenges or take part in one of these challenges, give them a chance to think critically about heir participation before it happens,” she said.