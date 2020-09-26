BELMONT, Wis. — A rally supporting President Donald Trump and area Republican congressional and legislative candidates will be held today in Belmont.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belmont Convention Center, 103 W. Mound View Ave. Tickets are $15 at the door and include lunch.
First Wisconsin Rally General Manager Dennis Popp said attendees will be asked COVID-19 symptom questions, get their temperatures taken and will sign a waiver upon arrival. Masks will be available for those without one, and hand sanitizer will be set up throughout the convention center.
A seating area will be set up for those wearing masks, but Popp said another area will be outlined for those who don’t want to wear a mask or can’t wear one due to medical conditions.
“We’re trying to cover all our bases,” he said.
Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy will serve as the keynote speaker. Other scheduled speakers include former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt, Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District candidate Peter Theron, Third Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden, talk radio host Vicki McKenna and radio host Brian Schimming.
A live and silent auction, as well as a cash bar, also will be offered.