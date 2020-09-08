As an independent seed sales representative for Pioneer Hybrids, Mike Rea works with his customers to help them raise better crops.
“We use our own farm to test out the corn and soybean seeds to ensure that they will produce the highest yield on their investment,” Mike said.
The Rea farm in Bernard, Iowa, has roughly 800 acres.
Mike visits most of his seed customers each summer. He also does yield checks every fall at the farms on which there are yield monitor plots to ensure the seeds are producing the correct bushels-per-acre yield.
The Rea family is one of four Telegraph Herald Tri-State Farm Families of the Year, winning in the grain farmer category.
“Mike and his family care about the land and make the right decisions to enhance the land for this year’s crop and for years to come,” said Sharon Donovan, who nominated the family. “He actively works with his neighbors and customers to help them be successful farmers. Mike’s calm, upstanding personality makes him the epitome of a classic Iowa farmer.”
History of Rea Seed
In the 1950s, Mike’s grandfather Oliver Rea started providing local farmers with Pioneer seed in addition to farming his own land. Oliver’s son Pat Rea followed in his father’s footsteps and took over the family business. Pat passed the torch to his nephew Mike.
Mike began as an independent sales representative for Pioneer Hybrids in 2000.
Mike established Rea Seed and expanded the business into crop insurance, seed treating and grid sampling.
Helping hands
The person who keeps the crew fed is Mike’s wife, Bridget.
“The grocery bill keeps going up and up,” she said. She also watches the grandkids and works at a local hair salon.
Calvin, 31, started working on the farm when he was 8 years old.
Now, he’s responsible for planting, running the combine and spraying. He is also an independent sales representative for Pioneer Hybrids. Calvin and his wife, Alise Knepper, have four children, Oliver, 6, Chyles, 5, Ireland, 4 and Herbie, 2.
“We work hard together as a family and learn a lot from our customers, the farmers who buy Pioneer seed,” Calvin said.
Claire, 26, was also 8 when she began helping on the farm.
Now, she does the billing, runs all of the equipment and runs the feed treater along with many other responsibilities.
She also is learning to fly drones to help observe and potentially care for the farmland. Claire is married to Austin Brown, and they have one child, Rosie, 1.
“Our customers like the way we provide service to them. We want to be a leader in the area,” Claire said.
The rest of the Reas’ children are:
- Colin, 30, a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs. He helps out on the farm when he’s home. He and his wife, Megan Green, have two children, Emmy, 3, and Kellen, 1.
- Chloe Bell, 23, is married to Kyle Bell, one of the Pioneer Hybrid customers.
- Corinne, 15, is the Rea’s youngest daughter.
Mike’s brother Tony Rea helps to run the family business, which includes Rea Trucking, a business that began in 1980 to haul grain and seeds to customers. Tony also sells crop insurance.
“Our customers know they need the protection, and I work with them to ensure they have enough coverage,” Tony said.
Tony is married to LaKesha Koppes. They have two children, Spencer, 15 and Mallory, 14.
Mike’s mom, Gerry Rea, cleans the farm office and does everyday tasks around the farm.
A day in the life
Mike said one of the things that he enjoys about grain farming is challenging himself to do a better job.
On his list of responsibilities is studying the soils to make the best decisions for tilling, fertilizer and herbicide applications, conservation, crops, seed population and water management. Plus, trying to market to get the highest return on investment.
“I start the day early, work late and love every minute of it,” said Mike.
Mike has been actively involved in his church since he was a young boy. He offers his time, talent and treasures.
The family is active in charitable activities in Bernard, Cascade and rural Dubuque County. Mike gives donations to many fundraisers and always selflessly helps his neighbors in good times and bad.
Taking care of the environment
Conservation practices such as no till, minimum till and contour tilling, which help prevent soil erosion, are used on the Rea farm. As with any crop farmer, Mike has to deal with the challenges of too much rain, not enough rain, a poor grain market and machinery breakdowns, plus insects and weeds.
A new service offered by Rea Seeds, grid sampling, takes soil samples in a pattern from the field, so that a database of nutrient levels that are point-specific can be accumulated.
“We can also map out boundaries and send them to the grower so they can use them during planting, spraying or other in-field operations,” Mike said. “I trust in God, enjoy every minute and keep working.”