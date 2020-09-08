Farm Families of the Year

Four Telegraph Herald Tri-State Farm Families of the Year will be honored during an event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.

The winners and the days on which their stories will be featured in the TH are:

Livestock farm family: Moore Family Farm Group. Story ran on Saturday and is available at TelegraphHerald.com.

Grain farm family: Mike Rea and family. Story today.

Dairy farm family: Redrock View Farms. Story on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Organic farm family: Bear Creek Acres Dairy. Story on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Watch Thursday's event live at TelegraphHerald.com.