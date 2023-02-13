Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Bellevue, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Bellevue riverfront resort soon will have villas on its list of amenities.
Four new villas are under construction at Off Shore Hotel & Resort, 4115 N. Riverview St. Property Manager Kaily Belken said the work started at the end of 2022, and the villas are expected to be open to guests in July.
“The idea is essentially to bring a new vibe down here that allows for a bit more space,” Belken said. “It’s for people who maybe are not campers who can also stay for the weekend beyond a hotel room.”
The new buildings will be located on the southeast side of the resort, near the swimming pond, and will offer views of the Mississippi River. Each villa, which is designed as an A-frame cabin, can sleep up to six people and will include a full kitchen. A fire pit and picnic table will be outside each villa.
The villas are the latest project undertaken at the resort since Offshore Enterprises purchased the property in 2020. Since then, Belken said, the resort’s campground has been expanded, an aquatic center with a pond and beach was added, and the restaurant and event center were both redone.
“(The villas) have been in the plans since the beginning,” Belken said. “The goal over the next few years is to increase the number to 10. ... Our description of these is that they can be for a family or for an adults’ weekend with friends. They can be catered to really anybody, which is nice.”
Those interested in being added to the waitlist for the villas can call the resort. Off Shore Resort can be reached at 563-872-5000 and found online at offshoreresort.net.
