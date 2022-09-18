DYERSVILLE, Iowa — With the end nearly in sight, the Dyersville City Council approved plans and specifications for one of the last legs of the Field of Dreams utility project, however, this one will include a road closure.
In the scope of the larger, overall project, this latest agreement represents contract five of six and is the portion that is going to be covered by the $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Overall, this contract is expected to have a total price tag of $2.48 million and, when subtracting the grant, the remainder of the costs will be picked up by the developer at the Field of Dreams.
The project will consist of approximately 8,700 feet of 12-inch gravity sewer and a little over 4,000 feet of six-inch forced main that will extend from the connection in town near Dyersville East Road to Lansing Road.
Unlike previous portions of the Field of Dreams utility endeavor, this project will force a road closure until work is completed.
Dyersville East Road will be detoured, from Golf Course Road to Lansing Road, for the duration of the project. Golf Course Road will remain open and residents along the construction route will still be able to access their homes and farms.
Traffic will be detoured up U.S. 52 to Floyd Road to Pape Road back down to Dyersville East Road.
Project engineer Marc Ruden, of Origin Design, said, given the complexity of the project and how close it will be to the edge of the road, traffic must be detoured for safety reasons.
“With the water main project, we were able to keep one lane of traffic open, but the gravity sewer is going to be much deeper and right off the side of the road. It’s going to be important to maintain safety, maintain trench stability and not have traffic there during construction,” Ruden said.
According to the contract, the project needs to be substantially complete by April 15, 2023. As for when the project will begin, that has yet to be determined and will be up to the contractor.
Ruden said the project will go out to bid Oct. 6 and could be ready for council approval by its Oct. 17 meeting.
The council also laid the groundwork for three potential development deals after approving a series of measures that added parcels into the city’s Economic Development District and Urban Renewal Plan, a pair of necessary steps for any project that could potentially receive tax increment finance (TIF) dollars.
Of the three properties, the one that will be home to Ancient Brands Milling was already at one time part of the development district, but the council recently removed it from the books and added it back to “reset the clock” to utilize the full tax potential. The other two properties are home to the new Woodland Eye Clinic and the hotel set to be built near the Field of Dreams, just south of Lansing Road.
The proposal was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission and given unanimous support from the council. Development deals for all three will be considered at the Sept. 19 meeting.
