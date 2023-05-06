PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When Clint Langreck started his job as Platteville’s new city manager this week, his desk was empty.
By Friday, it had filled up with neatly organized stacks of paper with printed agendas, presentations and notes from meetings with department heads, city staff and area business leaders.
“It’s a lot at present, but I’m taking it one day at a time and one email at a time,” Langreck said Friday. “... As anticipated, the city has a lot of projects underway, so I’m doing my best to get spun up and educated on those.”
Langreck, 42, assumed the city manager post Monday after previously working for three years as county administrator for Richland County, Wis. He lives with his wife and three kids in Mineral Point, Wis., and he plans to commute to Platteville.
He replaces former City Manager Adam Ruechel, who left in January to assume a financial specialist position with Robert W. Baird & Co.
Once settled into his new role, Langreck will oversee the city’s upcoming 2024 budget process. He also will coordinate with department heads on a variety of new and ongoing projects across the city, including the city’s ongoing fire station replacement and other capital improvements.
“(In the coming weeks), I’m looking to immerse myself with those big, ongoing projects, as well as familiarize myself with the projects that might not be center stage at (city) meetings but that are near and dear to local organizations or community members,” he said.
Langreck was selected for the city manager position by Platteville Common Council members in March. He was also a finalist for the job in 2019, but was not selected at that time.
Langreck will receive an annual salary of $120,000.
Langreck said Friday that he is interested in identifying possible opportunities for private-public partnerships, as well as the potential for collaboration with University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
In his role as Richland County administrator, he worked with the university’s new chancellor, Tammy Evetovich, who was leading the school in an interim role at the time, around the future of UW-P’s Richland Center campus.
He said he hopes to use that connection to strengthen ties between the school and the city.
Langreck also previously worked as personnel director for Green County, Wis., and as human resource manager and administrative coordinator for Clark County, Wis. Before that, he spent five years as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army.
Council President Barb Daus said council members are excited to see Langreck put that experience into action as he acclimates to his new role.
“Clint is very thoughtful, and he takes in information and processes it very efficiently,” Daus said. “That ability to take in information, think about it and project it thoughtfully is very important.”
