When the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted plans for Bryant Elementary School’s annual family movie night, parents and staff found a new way to keep the tradition alive.
Instead of gathering families in the Dubuque school’s gym to watch a movie with snacks, the school’s parent organization invited students to watch a movie with their families over a long weekend and to send in photos in their pajamas or with treats or with a silly face.
“This was our way of saying, hey, let’s all come together as one, even though we’re at our own homes, to feel like we belong, to have a sense of community, to also create some of those memories that school is all about,” Principal Megan Richardson said.
The recent event was among multiple ways that local schools have gotten creative to host family-oriented events while the pandemic has limited physical gatherings. While the usual ice cream socials, concerts and family nights have been on hold, educators and families have sought to find other ways to help connect families with schools.
“We will get through this,” said Vicki Sullivan, principal of Prescott Elementary School in Dubuque. “We will be able to be more physically present to each other than we currently are, but in the meantime, relationships are still foundational to everything that we do and to our mission. So whatever we can do to nurture and cultivate that, it matters.”
Prescott staff recently hosted a virtual bingo night, sending students home with bingo cards, snacks and a crayon to mark their spaces and encouraging students to get online with their families to participate in the event. More than 100 families participated — meeting the threshold for staff to show a video of Sullivan kissing a goat as a reward.
The event marked the first time since schools first closed for the pandemic in March 2020 that many members of the school community had been with a large group of families, if only virtually.
“There was just such joy,” Sullivan said. “It wasn’t about politics, and it wasn’t about the pandemic, and it wasn’t about getting an assignment done. … It was just about being together.”
Sullivan noted that in a typical year, Prescott would host multiple activities for families, such as an ice cream social, the annual soup luncheon fundraiser, a family dance and instrumental music performances. While the pandemic has put those activities on hold, school staff still wanted to create opportunities for their community to spend time together.
Anna Henning, her husband and her three children participated in the Prescott bingo night, and the children seemed to enjoy the event, she said.
“It was great, and a couple of our kids got a bingo, and they sent them a book in the mail as a prize,” Henning said. “They noticed a couple of their teachers and some friends from class.”
At St. Columbkille Elementary School in Dubuque, educators have found ways to involve parents in events even if they cannot physically be at school.
On Friday, staff held their annual tea party for kindergartners to showcase their learning on the five senses. Typically, students have been allowed to invite one person to attend the tea party with them. This year, staff opted to live-stream the event for families to watch, Principal Barb Roling said.
“We know that families are wanting to see what’s going on in the classroom and would love to have them come in, so we’re trying to think of other ways for families to get involved,” she said.
Brad Lutes, principal at Cuba City (Wis.) Elementary School, said staff have talked about ways to increase family engagement in the current environment and have tried out options such as letting family members watch student presentations over video chat.
“I think it’s an ongoing thing,” he said. “Every district is looking for ways to have families more engaged in their kids’ education because we know that that partnership is key to the success of the school district and the success of the students.”
Richardson noted that events such as Bryant’s movie night help families feel connected both to the school and to one another.
“Just giving them an opportunity to see that we are trying, I think, is showing them that we are a partner to get through this,” she said. “We are all here together, we’re doing this together, and we’re going to still try our best to keep us connected, to have that sense of belonging and to keep those traditions alive.”