Area residents recycled 3,188 pounds of unwanted holiday lights by depositing them in three Dubuque drop-off locations this past season, according to a press release from the Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency.
The total was more than double the 1,500 pounds that were collected last year, according to the release.
Drop-off locations were provided at the City of Dubuque Public Works Department, Carnegie Stout Public Library and the landfill.
Unwanted holiday lights and all electronics can be recycled year-round at the landfill by appointment.
Appointments may be made by visiting dmaswa.org.