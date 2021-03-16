APPLE RIVER, Ill. -- A Jo Daviess County avian organization has released the results of its annual bird count.
Eagle Nature Foundation, based in Apple River, announced that a total of 1,850 bald eagles were recorded during its 2021 Midwinter Bald Eagle Count, according to a press release.
Of the eagles spotted during the count, which took place on Jan. 30 and 31, 301 were listed as immature. Volunteers from throughout the Midwest participated in the bird count, though the majority of birds were recorded near the Mississippi River, totaling 1,280.
The results are significantly higher than last year’s count, which recorded 860 eagles. The organization’s highest count occurred in 2007, with 3,824 eagles.