MANCHESTER, Iowa — Trained storm spotters reported two tornadoes on the ground in the Manchester area Wednesday night, with at least a convenience store and power lines damaged.
The tornado reports were from just before 8 p.m. and relayed to the National Weather Service.
According to those reports, at about 7:50 p.m., a tornado was reported on the ground south of U.S. 20 southwest of Manchester.
Less than 10 minutes later, the Delaware County emergency manager reported that two tornadoes had been spotted — one that was about to cross Iowa 13 north of U.S. 20 and the other about 3 miles west of Manchester.
At about the same time, emergency officials relayed “likely tornado damage” of a damaged convenience store on the southwest side of Manchester, as well as power lines down.