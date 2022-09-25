Jaxen Bellings, 9, shoots an arrow in the target practice section of the Bownanza archery event at Sundown Mountain Resort on Saturday. Bellings attended the event with his siblings and parents, all of whom are archers.
Amy Greenwald, of Galena, Ill., takes aim at an alligator-shaped target at the Bownanza archery event at Sundown Mountain Resort on Saturday. She said her favorite part of the sport is trying to make a bullseye and seeing her improvement over time.
Alligators, bears and mountain lions spotted the slopes of Sundown Mountain Resort on Saturday for the first-ever Bownanza archery event.
The 3D targets were meant to create a more realistic bow hunting experience for archers, with the fake animals tucked between trees or stretched out along the waterline.
“The targets are amazing,” said archer Jen Hoerner, who attended the event with her husband, Justin, both of DeWitt, Iowa. “There were all these different animals. At home, we just have your typical square, or a block. These were really high quality.”
The two-day Bownanza included two courses spread out across the ski resort. Each route had over a dozen target sites, and people could take the ski lift back up at the end.
“It’s really kind of like a golf course,” said Sundown Mountain General Manager Mark Gordon. “People go out in groups and make stops at different targets together. It’s fun.”
Gordon said people traveled from all over the state to attend the event, and several attendees came from Illinois and Wisconsin. People could compete for trophies or just shoot for fun.
The goal of the event was to bolster the resort’s off-season calendar and give people a way to enjoy some time outdoors. In addition to the two courses, the event also featured live music, food trucks and a practice range for kids or new archers.
Eleven-year-old MacKenzie Greenwald, of Galena, Ill., finished her route Saturday morning and promptly said she wanted to go again. She racked up over 80 points on her first run.
“I liked the part with the skunk,” she said. “I want to go do it again.”
Quiana Sabers, 19, of Durango, Iowa, attended the event to broaden her archery expertise. She’s been shooting for several years, but she usually uses paper targets for practice.
“3D is just a different game, and it’s one I want to get into,” she said. “It can definitely be a challenge, but … you get a chance to improve.”
Archery has been gaining popularity in the tri-state area among both kids and adults, said Cory Bellings, coordinator of the Bellevue (Iowa) Archery Club and one of the organizers of the Bownanza. Nationwide, almost 19 million adults participate in the sport each year.
Bellings said the Bownanza helps fill a need in the local archery scene, which doesn’t have many large events.
“Usually it’s small clubs in our area or small shoots. There’s not really a big shoot out here,” he said. “We wanted something where families can come out and spend the weekend, and archers could just enjoy themselves.”
Given the success of this weekend’s event, Gordon said it’s likely the resort will hold the Bownanza again next year.
“Between COVID kind of forcing people into outdoor activities and strangely enough the ‘Hunger Games’ movies, … I think a lot of people discovered ‘Hey, I can go outside and have a good time with this,’” he said. “People seem to be enjoying it.”
