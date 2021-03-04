A Dubuque performance by a country music a cappella group has been rescheduled for the fourth time.
The Home Free show at Five Flags Center that originally was scheduled for April 24, 2020, then postponed to Aug. 13, 2020, then March 17, now has been rescheduled for Nov. 12.
A press release from the venue states that purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled show.
Five Flags will send emails to verified ticket buyers with additional information.
Home Free features vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance and Adam Rupp. The group won the fourth season of NBC-TV’s “The Sing Off” in 2013.