City of Dubuque officials aim to use a $1 million federal grant to modify hundreds of homes to help aging residents stay in them.
City Council members on Monday, Oct. 4, are expected to vote on an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development to use that money to administer an Older Adult Home Modification Program to update and modify homes that would render them more accessible and safe for seniors.
City officials estimated that about 230 housing units could be modified under the program over a three-year period. The city intends to get the word out about the program and accept voluntary applications for assistance.
The most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau states that about 18% of Dubuque’s population is 65 years old or older.
City Housing & Community Development Director Alexis Steger said that the program aims to serve residents who want to stay in their homes, rather than moving to assisted-living facilities or elsewhere.
“We have a population that is getting older,” she said. “The modifications we would do would make sure that residents can keep living in their homes even when it becomes harder to get around.”
Modifications could include the installation of grab bars, nonstick flooring, railings and home elevators.
City staff members estimate that about $4,000 would be spent per housing unit being addressed.
Steger noted that the program would focus on interior improvements and mostly avoid exterior changes in order to bypass any zoning or historic preservation review that would need to be conducted.
The city would partner with Unified Therapy Services, whose occupational therapists would complete in-home assessments and recommend modifications.
Michelle Sullivan, clinical director for Unified Therapy Services, said the program could go a long way toward helping those in Dubuque’s aging populace continue to live independently into their twilight years.
“It’s going to help keep people independent and in their homes longer, which is always the ultimate goal for us,” she said.
Sullivan said she believes most homes in Dubuque will require the installation of ramps and home elevators in order to allow for more easy access to multi-floor residences.
If approved by City Council members, the program would begin on Oct. 15 and residents would be able to apply either online or at the Housing & Community Development Department office, she said. Referrals also would be accepted.
The city also intends to partner with the HEART Program to complete modifications. The program, created by Four Mounds Foundation, recruits at-risk students to work on housing rehabilitation projects while also promoting their success in academics.
Steger said the scope of the modification program would require the city to add an employee to act as a program manager. That position would be funded via the federal grant.
If demand for the program is high enough, Steger said the city could pursue additional state or federal funding in the future to continue the program after this federal grant is complete.
Reached on Friday, City Council Member Danny Sprank offered his full support for the program.
“I see we have seniors who are trying their darnedest to continue living at home, and a program like this could really help them out,” he said. “This is a good program because it dives into a bigger picture in how we seem to be lacking market-rate housing that is targeting seniors.”