LANCASTER, Wis. — Entries in Lancaster’s Community Scarecrow Contest are due by Friday, Oct. 8.

Sponsored by Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce, the contest of decorated scarecrows will be judged by Facebook likes in business and residential categories.

Photo entries should be emailed to chamber@lancasterwisconsin.com and should include the location, contact name and phone number.

The deadline for Facebook judging is Friday, Oct. 15.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2YtcBUy.

