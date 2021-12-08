Jenna Freiburger knew the Wahlert Catholic High School dance team would do well at the state competition, but she still was shocked when the results were announced.
The Dubuque school’s dance team took first in both Class IV jazz and Class II contemporary, the first time in several years the team has taken home a first place win at state and the first time the school has taken first for both of its performances.
“They were up against some teams that were amazing dancers, so it was extremely exciting,” said Freiburger, Wahlert’s dance coach.
Several local schools fared well at the Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association’s 2022 state championships, which were held last week in Des Moines, with multiple teams notching first-place wins.
The Wahlert dance team earned its first place win in jazz with a routine to 2WEI’s cover of “Survivor,” originally by Destiny’s Child. In contemporary, the team performed to “It Doesn’t Hurt” by Katie Thompson.
Freshman Abbie Keller also took second place in Class VI dance for the solo competition. She said attending the state contest as a freshman was nerve-wracking, but emphasized that she and her teammates were proud of their performance.
“Our goal was to get in the top five,” Abbie said. “... We had some really good schools that usually beat us, but this year, we were able to beat them, and break their streak of winning, and we hope that we can start a streak of winning. That would be awesome.”
The Cascade Junior/Senior High School dance team also notched two first-place wins, taking the top prize in Class V pom and Class IV hip hop.
For the pom routine, the team danced to a ‘90s mix that included “Ice Ice Baby” and the theme song from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Their hip-hop routine was to a mashup of songs by Lady Gaga.
“We try to be unique and keep it different and find some fun ideas that will mix it up for the state competition,” dance coach Bridget Melloy said.
The Western Dubuque High School dance team placed first in Class VIII hip hop, performing “If I were a Boy” by Beyoncé. The team also received a Dance Team Union Be Bold award for that performance, coach Melissa Ehrisman said.
“They really left it all on the floor,” she said. “I was really proud of them. They definitely showed up with their performance and came through with such emotion and really hit it the best I think I’ve seen them hit it this year.”
Senior Sydnie Offermann also placed first in Class IX dance in the solo competition, marking her second time taking the top prize as a solo performer. Sydnie noted that WD’s dance team has won a state championship every year since her freshman year.
“It was really special to go back there and keep that legacy going and win four years in a row,” she said.
Multiple local schools boasted top-three finishes at the event, and individual students fared well in the solo competition, too. Other local winners are:
Bellevue High School
2nd place, Class I lyrical
Clayton Ridge High School
2nd place, Class I military
2nd place, Class I prop
Dubuque Senior High School
2nd place, Class III color guard
Bailey Simon, 1st place, Class III color guard
Monticello High School
1st place, Class VII pom
1st place, Class II lyrical
Kelsey Adams, 1st place, Class V dance
Claire Tuetken, 2nd place, Class V dance