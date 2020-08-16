Even when students are outside for recess, playground equipment in Dubuque Community Schools largely will be empty this fall.
Instead, students will spread out during recess for games that allow them to stay 6 feet apart, such as playing a socially distanced Simon Says or shooting hoops while students have their own basketballs.
“(Educators) are just really coming up with creative ways of doing this,” said Cindy Steffens, the district’s executive director of elementary education. “It’s not, ‘What can’t you do’ — it’s ‘How do you do it?’”
With the first day of school about a week away for many Dubuque County students, area educators are setting up protocols aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19. With desks spread out, lunch schedules rearranged and recesses reconfigured, teachers will seek to make new habits routine for students when they come back to school.
“Our teachers are going to be very creative, and they’re going to find ways that students are going to think, ‘This is just what we do,’” Steffens said. “This is just what we do in third grade. In third grade, we walk 6 feet apart.”
In the classroom
Dubuque Community Schools principals have been asked to keep students 6 feet apart as much as possible, Steffens said. From there, they have some space to figure out what works best for their schools.
Steffens said elementary principals have taken steps such as setting up desks 6 feet apart and facing the same direction. Tables that might normally seat four students will instead have two, separated by a clear plastic divider.
Jeff Johll, principal of Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque, said desks in his building have been arranged 6 feet apart from one another. Most classrooms can accommodate 16 desks with that configuration.
“We have gone through, classroom by classroom, making sure that we’re able to do this,” Johll said.
At Cascade (Iowa) Junior/Senior High School, staff seek to spread out desks as much as possible, Principal Ryan Fritz said.
He acknowledged that it will be easier to spread students out in some classrooms than in others. In cases where spacing out students is challenging, teachers will seek to minimize the amount of time that students are within 6 feet of each other.
Teachers also have been encouraged to make use of spaces such as lobbies or the outdoors to make more room for students.
“We just are looking for creative ways to create that distancing,” Fritz said.
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said there will be times when students can’t be spaced 6 feet apart, which is why the district is requiring masks for students in second grade and above.
At St. Columbkille Elementary School in Dubuque, most students will be spaced 6 feet apart in class, though there might be some cases where a smaller group of students sits a few feet apart from one another, Principal Barb Roling said. In the latter cases, those groups of students would be 6 feet apart from the rest of their classmates to minimize potential exposures, she said.
“We will always re-evaluate and look at what’s best and what’s safest,” Roling said.
Around campus
School leaders also seek to spread out students in other areas of campus.
At Roosevelt, students will be required to sit 6 feet apart in the cafeteria. Instead of a typical lunch with 360 or so students, the cafeteria will be able to seat about 80 people, Johll said.
Staff members are opening up a multipurpose room to create more space for students to eat and increasing the number of lunch periods from three to five.
At St. Columbkille Elementary, students will be allowed to take off their masks at recess and to use playground equipment, but teachers will keep an eye out to make sure students aren’t congregating, Roling said. Students also will learn new recess games — such as playing tag with pool noodles — that help them keep their distance.
Roling said students might be closer to one another during recess, but only for a short time.
She also noted that students will each have their own set of school supplies to keep at their desks so they aren’t sharing materials.
“If we have to ever share materials at all, it’s going to be where the child would use hand sanitizer, and then they would use the materials, and then they would use hand sanitizer again,” Roling said.
Steffens said teachers will seek to reinforce new rules with lots of practice and positive reinforcement. Teachers also are developing natural ways to help students think about social distancing, such as putting stickers on lockers to indicate that students are standing far enough apart.
“Giving kids visuals will be very important in this time,” Steffens said. “The dots on the ground and the arrows and the signage — all that stuff — these visuals are going to be so important for our students and the people that are in the building.”