When Andy Hoefer asks his students at George Washington Middle School about important aspects of online safety, they usually know the answers.
They know to keep their social media accounts private, to not share their location and to not accept friend requests from people they don’t know.
The problem, though, seems to come when it’s time for them to act on what they know, said Hoefer, who teaches digital literacy as part of Washington’s exploratory class.
“Once they get out of the classroom and into their personal life, I don’t know if it’s the need for acceptance or what it is, it kind of blinds their judgment,” he said.
Hoefer noted that while students learn in school about online safety, those lessons ultimately have to start — and be reinforced — at home. Indeed, he and other professionals whose work includes internet safety for youth said there are steps families can take to help youth make smart decisions online.
Here are some tips area educators and other officials offered to help families keep their children safe online.
Be aware of your child’s online presence. Hoefer encouraged parents not to be afraid to log onto their children’s social media accounts to see what they have been posting and who their friends are. He acknowledged that parents want to trust their children but noted that teens face different pressures than their parents did as they grew up.
Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon also encouraged parents to check out the sites teens use for social media to review or have access to their accounts.
“The teenager may be hesitant to it, but it may minimize the amount of problems a teenager may have knowing that a parent has access to see what they’re posting, to see what they’re using in the messaging functions and that sort of thing,” he said.
Remind children not to share their location online. Hoefer said educators often remind students not to share their location on social media and to not post when they are on vacation or their parents are out of the house.
Use parental approval features. Dana Miller, commander of the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, suggested families set up parental approval features on children’s phones to be notified when their child is interested in an app or game. That allows parents to learn about it, discuss it with their children and set limits.
Make conversations normal and frequent. While schools teach children about digital literacy, messages about online safety have to start at home, Hoefer said. He noted that students remember what they learn while their teachers are talking about it, but it can be easy to forget when they move onto a different subject.
“I just think it should be a normal conversation like you have with your kid about ‘How was school?’ or anything like that,” Hoefer said.
Help children set limits. As parents discuss internet usage with their children, they also can work together to set limits on online activity and to come up with consequences if children break one of those rules, Miller said. Some of her favorite rules are not using phones in the bathroom and not using phones in the bedroom unless the doors are open — that can reduce pressure on youth if they end up in a situation where someone sends an explicit request.
“What’s best for a family looks different for each family, and, generally, we can give ideas, but the best thing that you can do is figure out what rules work for you and stick with those,” Miller said.
McClimon recommended that families keep devices in common areas of homes so parents can see what their children or teens are doing online.
Talk to them about how to respond. Miller also recommended giving youth action items they can follow if something does happen online, such as how to report if someone says something inappropriate to them or how to respond if someone makes an inappropriate request.
Show you care. Jim Roberts, director of instructional technology and student reporting for Western Dubuque Community School District, said he has found over the years that scare tactics aren’t effective at helping youth develop online safety skills. Rather, he emphasized the importance of candid, mature conversations in which parents communicate that they care about their children’s safety.
“It’s teaching the skills, patiently teaching the skills, that’s going to get the students further than trying to scare them, giving these worst-case scenarios,” Roberts said.
It’s never too early to start. Hoefer noted that children are starting to use social media at younger and younger ages, including in elementary school, so it is important to start talking to children early about online safety.
“Maybe if we can start on them when they’re first going into school and we work together at this, I think it can be something that the kids are educated about,” he said.