Lancaster FFA alumni, along with Cuba City and Riverdale FFA chapters, have organized three dairy giveaways, according to a press release.
Attendees can pick up one box filled with dairy products from Prairie Farms, including chocolate, strawberry and 2% milk, chip dip, cottage and cream cheeses and sour cream.
In Lancaster, a giveaway will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
A limited number of boxes also will be provided at two satellite locations — until supplies run out — at Riverdale High School in Muscoda and Cuba City High School.
Pickup at Riverdale will take place at 3 p.m. in front of the high school. Meanwhile, boxes will be dispensed at Cuba City starting at 3:30. Vehicles should enter at the north entrance of the high school parking lot.