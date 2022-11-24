DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Another massive undertaking at the Field of Dreams has cleared its first crucial planning-process hurdles after the Dyersville City Council unanimously approved several measures that will aid in its creation.
Once completed, developers believe the new stadium dubbed This is Iowa Ballpark promises to be one of the region’s biggest draws and home to a number of entertainment events for years to come.
According to planning documents, the new stadium will include 3,000 permanent seats, 5,000 temporary seats, spectator amenities, media/broadcast infrastructure, baseball operations amenities and on-site improvements, including a plaza; entries; roadways, parking and paving; and landscaping.
The stadium will be constructed adjacent to the existing professional field, fence and lighting systems that were used to host the Major League Baseball games in 2021 and 2022.
“The ballpark will be the premier community, regional and statewide baseball destination,” planning documents state. “The ballpark will accommodate a multitude of users for baseball games, concerts and special events and will serve as a tourist destination in and of itself.”
All told, the project has a construction budget of approximately $55 million.
Given the potential regional impact of the project, multiple government entities have pledged money to the endeavor, including $1 million from the City of Dyersville, $1 million from the City of Dubuque and $5 million from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
In August, the City of Dyersville was awarded a $12.5 million state grant through the Destination Iowa program, which uses federal funds created through the American Rescue Plan.
The new stadium will be overseen by a new nonprofit, This is Iowa Ballpark Inc., which has a long-term lease agreement with Go the Distance Baseball, owner of the Field of Dreams.
To keep the project moving forward, City Council members signed off on several resolutions crucial to the process.
The first action added the This is Iowa Ballpark project to the urban renewal plan, which is a requirement if tax increment finance dollars are to aid in its construction.
The council also set a public hearing date to borrow the money it has pledged to the project.
The council intends to take out general obligation bonds not to exceed $1.1 million. City Administrator Mick Michel explained the additional $100,000 is to cover closing costs and legal fees.
While bonds will count toward the city’s constitutional debt limit, they will be paid back using TIF dollars.
The council also agreed to enter into a “guaranteed maximum price contract,” a first-of-its-kind process for the city, which was created after Iowa legislators passed a law allowing municipalities to use the “construction manager at risk” protocol.
Michel said the greatest advantage of conducting business in this way is that once the council signs off on the contract, that is the final price.
“That’s a flat rate — we won’t have any change orders,” Michel said.
One of the statutory requirements of the new law is to hold a public hearing alerting qualified contractors the city is going to be looking for bids, or what is known as a request for qualifications.
Following the request for qualifications process, board members from This is Iowa Ballpark will select their top three contractor candidates, which then will be brought back to the council for final consideration.
The 10-member This is Iowa Ballpark board is comprised of Go the Distance appointees, the mayor of Dubuque, Dyersville Economic Development Corp.’s executive director, Travel Dubuque’s executive director, Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff and Michel.
The council also approved a contract with RDG Planning and Design for the project’s architectural work for $5.5 million. RDG created the initial conceptual designs for the stadium project and also is working with other private entities at the Field of Dreams.
