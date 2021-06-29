RYAN, Iowa — The Independence Wind Farm located in Delaware County is now owned by BHE Renewables, of Urbandale.
Dustin Van Diepen, BHE project manager, along with Kevin Lehs, of RPM Access, former owners of the project, recently addressed Delaware County supervisors. BHE purchased the wind farm May 28.
The wind farm, located on the west side of Iowa 13, two miles south of U.S. 20 and two miles north of Ryan, will feature 19 turbines, which are expected to be operational in November.
Van Diepen told the supervisors that a consulting agreement during the construction phase of the project will keep many RPM officials on the job, including Lehs.
Van Diepen said BHE has plans to construct an operations maintenance building in Ryan and plans to be part of Delaware County for many years.
“We will have a permanent site manager,” he said. “We are looking at being in the community for the long term. We are not here to build the project and try to get out in five years. We look at this as a 30-, 40-year project.”