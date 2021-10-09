A Dubuque City Council member recently called for the creation of a program that would assist older residents with snow removal.
Meanwhile, city officials report that related initiatives are being investigated.
During this week’s council meeting, Council Member Laura Roussell said removing snow from sidewalks poses a challenge for older residents. She proposed the exploration of a program that could recruit volunteers to help with snow removal, either run by the city or a nonprofit.
“I think it’s something that we can explore, and if not the city, then I think we have so many great nonprofits in our area that could offer this kind of support,” Roussell said.
Her comments were made in relation to a new city program that will use federal grant funds to implement interior improvements to homes to make them more accessible to older adults. While Roussell commended the program, she also argued that considerations need to be made for the responsibilities put on older adults to maintain sidewalks.
She added that she has received feedback from many residents who oppose the construction of sidewalks on John F. Kennedy Road primarily because of the burden of snow removal.
“These are seniors who would really struggle with removing snow from their sidewalks,” Roussell said. “I think there’s a need to connect these residents with a willing volunteer.”
To the southwest, the City of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will launch its new Snow Buddies program this year, designed by the city to connect volunteers with older and disabled residents seeking assistance removing snow from their sidewalks.
Phillip Platz, Cedar Rapids utilities communication specialist, said the program was created as part of a pedestrian master plan seeking to improve overall city infrastructure.
“We made changes to our snow-clearing ordinance that reduces the amount of time residents have to clear snow, but we realized there are going to be folks who are impacted more than others by that change,” Platz said. “This program provides them with assistance as we make those changes.”
The city recruits volunteers to help residents who apply for assistance. So far, the program has amassed 40 volunteers capable of maintaining up to 70 sidewalks. Platz said the program prioritizes residents who are older or have disabilities and meet certain low-income thresholds.
Dubuque City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said the city adopted a program last fiscal year to provide some snow removal assistance for low-income residents through which the city hired private contractors to clear the sidewalks, but the program was frozen due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The effort now has been unfrozen, and Psihoyos said it is ready for the upcoming winter. The allocated funding will cover about 75 snow removal occurrences, with each sidewalk snow-clearing costing about $75.
The city also is exploring other initiatives to assist with snow removal.
Steve Sampson Brown, city project manager, said Dubuque seeks to partner with a nonprofit to facilitate a volunteer-led snow removal assistance program.
“The city would partner with a local nonprofit, which would take the lead on it,” Brown said.
As part of the city’s ongoing exploration of fine and fee reform, officials also are considering adopting an alternative method of paying fines by volunteering to remove snow from sidewalks for residents in need, Brown said.
However, it is possible the demand for snow-removal assistance might be low. Brown said city staff members rarely receive inquiries from residents seeking help with it, something he attributed to many residents already volunteering to assist neighbors.
“I think there is volunteer work already happening in our community, which is why we don’t hear a lot about snow-removal issues,” Brown said. “It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”
Roussell said she believes snow removal will remain a barrier for some older residents seeking to live independently, so she will continue to advocate for the creation of an assistance program.
“I wanted to put it out there to get the ball potentially rolling on something,” she said. “I want people to be able to stay in their homes.”