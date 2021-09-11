The Rev. Kristian Kincaid drove past farm fields after he left Dubuque in the morning.
The pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Kristian was bound for a conference that Tuesday.
The sunny day was fresh, and he listened to the radio.
A report notified him that a pilot had collided with the north tower at the World Trade Center in New York City. He wondered, incredulous, how could a pilot make such an error?
A second plane struck the south tower in the complex. Then, American Airlines Flight 77 slammed into the Pentagon in Washington.
Kristian did not know it then, but his sister Karen Batacan was seated in the 15th row of the plane.
Now 63, Kristian’s voice breaks and hands tremor as he describes his grief tied to the terrorist attacks that occurred 20 years ago today. Periodically, he apologizes.
“Time doesn’t heal wounds,” Kristian said. “But the Lord does.”
FIRST CHANGES
The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks resulted in the deaths of 2,996 people, including the 19 hijackers who repurposed four airplanes into guided missiles.
Their suicide missions targeted symbols of America’s economic, military and political power.
The fourth aircraft, likely destined for the U.S. Capitol Building or White House, crashed in Shanksville, Pa., after passengers fought back, nearly regaining control.
That evening, then-President George W. Bush declared a campaign to root out terror.
Washington’s partisan gridlock abated for a time as the country’s leaders sought clarity.
Bush subsequently ordered the invasion of Afghanistan and, two years later, Iraq.
Dubuque residents pondered what it meant to live in a world of heightened security.
Government officials stationed guards at building entrances and locked back doors. Dubuque County Emergency Management mobilized. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers restricted access to Lock and Dam No. 11.
THE FAITHFUL
About two hours after the crash of Flight 77, the FBI notified Karen’s husband, Peter Batacan, that she was dead.
Karen, an accomplished attorney, had been en route from Washington to Los Angeles to assist in legal work concerning organ transplants.
Kristian heard that before the impact, passengers were rushed to the back of the plane and told to call their loved ones.
“She knew she was going to die,” Kristian told a Telegraph Herald reporter at the time. “But, in a sense, that is a blessing from the Lord because she had time to pray.”
Peter received multiple visits from the FBI at his doorstep over the ensuing weeks.
“Every time they found any body fragment,” Kristian said. “It just went on and on.”
Kristian was reminded of his sister whenever he caught wind of songs they had listened to during their childhood.
The five Kincaid children grew up in Waverly, Iowa, raised by their parents, Grant and Arlene.
Grant ran a dry-cleaning business, just three blocks down the road from the family home, which was an old, gray building with a big porch and swing.
The kids played kickball and hide-and-seek and rode their bikes through the neighborhood. Arlene reminded them to return home as soon as the streetlamps turned on.
The family arrived at church every Sunday 30 minutes before the 8 a.m. service. Later, Grant might take the children to the fire station, where he was a volunteer assistant chief. The kids sipped bottles of pop and swooped down the fire pole.
It was an idyllic upbringing, Kristian said, and instilled in them their steadfast faith in the Lord.
SECURITY FALLS
Scott Sjobakken heard the roar of the plane’s engines but not the explosion as it rammed the north tower.
He had arrived to his studio at the fashion and design company Pucci early in the morning and was painting the face onto his first mannequin of the day.
A Dubuque native, Sjobakken moved to New York in 1999 after attending Iowa State University.
On the radio, talk show host Howard Stern reported an aircraft collided with one of the towers. Sjobakken assumed it was just a small Cessna.
He raced to the 12th-floor showroom and saw black smoke streaming from the north tower. Those people trapped above were doomed, Sjobakken thought, if they hadn’t died already.
In the distance, he and his colleagues spotted a second plane approaching from the southwest. Sjobakken hoped that it was a firefighting aircraft.
It disappeared behind the south tower and the fireball confirmed that America was under attack.
He returned home by ferry boat. From the Hudson River, Sjobakken looked at the gap in the skyline where the towers had stood.
The collapse of each building blanketed the southern tip of Manhattan with thick, toxic smoke.
It took Sjobakken about 10 years to desensitize to the sound of low-flying jets. He since has returned to Iowa and works in a Des Moines bicycle shop.
Sjobakken felt a disconcerting shift in the national discourse on Sept. 20, 2001, when President Bush addressed Congress, declaring that all nations are either “with us” or “with the terrorists.”
Solidarity was morphing into blind patriotism, Sjobakken said. The country was becoming a security state.
“In the aftermath of this, how many freedoms have we sacrificed?” he asked. “The U.S. has not won the war on terrorism. It has surrendered what is supposed to be great about the country.”
SAFETY IN JEOPARDY
After watching the plane strike the south tower, Thomas Wedige started loading computers and satellite phones onto a dolly.
From his Pentagon office, he handled communications for Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and Deputy Secretary Paul Wolfowitz.
Then, the building shook.
“It was just chaos,” Wedige said.
In his years working for the Department of Defense, the Cuba City, Wis., native and retired U.S. Marine master sergeant accompanied officials to at least 144 countries, filling a stack of passports 6 inches deep.
The plane had struck the side of the Pentagon opposite Wedige. He reported to Rumsfeld’s office and a few hours later accompanied Wolfowitz to a safe, nondisclosed location.
Wedige slept at home for a few hours and then returned to the Pentagon the following morning to protect communications equipment from water damage.
“The fire burned for five days,” he said. “We worked for weeks straight.”
Wedige believes that Sept. 11 taught Americans that “nothing is safe.”
“I think we’re still trying to come to terms with what that means,” he said.
Weighing heavily on him is the killing of 13 American soldiers during the August evacuations of Kabul, Afghanistan, which marked the end to a 20-year war.
Experts estimate that the post-9/11 conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq have taken the lives of more than 900,000 people and financially cost the United States more than $8 trillion.
“Was it all worth it?” Wedige asked. “We haven’t had a major terrorist attack on U.S. soil since. So, that’s got to mean something. I’ve got to feel like it was worth it.”
LET US PRAY
The bell at Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque began tolling shortly after 10 a.m. when the news broke.
About 5,000 Catholic students from the Holy Family Catholic Schools system joined hands at Five Flags Center. It was the first time they gathered for Mass following the consolidation of Dubuque Catholic schools earlier that year.
Archbishop Jerome Hanus deliberated with the system superintendent on whether to call off the service, which had been planned months earlier.
The bused students already were in transit. Mass proceeded.
Hanus said they did not know what was unfolding but recognized they could pray together. So, they asked for healing and God’s protection for the nation.
“When they go back to their schools, obviously, the teachers have to discuss this with the students,” he said.
English instructor Barbara Ressler returned to Wahlert Catholic High School after the service. Teachers scrapped their lesson plans and flipped on their classroom televisions. By then, the towers had collapsed, but Americans did not know if more attacks would follow.
“There was no way you could have taught through that,” Ressler said. “Mostly, we were just instructed to be there for the kids and stay calm ourselves.”
Ressler, then a 24-year veteran of the profession, was teaching a creative writing course for seniors. Her students were shocked and nervous. They wondered where the president was.
The class decided to create a chapbook of poems, crafted over several days.
“Art is really transformative,” Ressler said. “It can be used to cope and express beauty.”
Her students composed 27 short poems, centered on the disasters:
The World Trade Center / 110 stories up / In seconds down.
His frantic message / “Please pick up” / “I’m saying goodbye”
Streaming / Down his face / Tears and soot.
SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS
The Department of the Army mailed Karen’s autopsy report inside double-stuffed manila envelopes.
A label “strongly recommended” that before opening them, the reader be in the presence of people who can provide emotional support, such as family, friends or a minister.
Kristian inspected the records in search of understanding. He had little to go on.
“They found part of her skull and scalp,” Kristian said. “Four teeth. Fragments of skin. A portion of her ear. Part of her elbow. Part of her clavicle. … It’s what, like a pound, maybe?”
Cause of death: Multiple blunt force injuries due to airplane crash. Manner of death: homicide.
The FBI later retrieved Karen’s wedding ring from the rubble.
“This is what you’re left with,” Kristian said. “This is what terrorism is.”
Loss has beset Kristian’s family multiple times over the decades.
Arlene and Grant died in their golden years — she of a heart attack and he of cancer. Kristian’s brother, Kasey Kincaid, also died from a heart attack at the age of 63.
Peter, 56, killed himself in 2018. Kristian said his brother-in-law was crushed by guilt.
“I shouldn’t have taken her to the airport,” Peter told him, as Kristian recalled the conversation. “I shouldn’t have let her go.”
FIRST RESPONSE
Lt. Mike Elliot wept.
The Dubuque firefighter had just gotten off his shift and felt the weight of sadness and loss.
“I wear my heart on my sleeve,” he said. “My dad used to call it ‘chickenhearted.’”
Elliot joined more than 500 people at the Cathedral of St. Raphael the Friday after the attacks in observance of a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance.
Candles in the sanctuary were tied with black ribbons. The service was marked by periodic sobs, including his own.
Elliot was working at the fire station when he heard the first tower had been hit. He and co-workers watched the horror unfold in the television lounge, where, between calls, they spent the rest of the day.
In subsequent months, Elliot noticed a newfound appreciation for first responders. People honked and waved when they saw fire crews on the streets.
“You felt like a conquering hero, but we didn’t do anything,” Elliot said. “We were just doing our job back in Dubuque.”
It instilled in him a sense of value to his being on earth.
COMMUNITY TIES
The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Dr. Adib Kassas sat inside a conference room, waiting with other clinicians for a meeting to start when he was informed of the attacks.
At the time, he was completing his medical residency at the University of South Alabama.
“I had no clue who did what, but I told the nurse who was next to me, ‘We will pay for this.’” Kassas said. “She didn’t understand. I said, ‘I get the feeling that Muslims are behind this.’”
As the country reeled from the destruction of the twin towers and Pentagon, President Bush urged Americans to rise above xenophobia and differentiate Muslim-Americans from the hijackers.
“Islam is peace,” he told attendees during a Sept. 17 visit to the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C. “These terrorists don’t represent peace. They represent evil and war.”
But hate crimes against Muslims spiked in 2001, according to FBI data, jumping from 28 reported incidents in the prior year to 481.
Fearing attacks, Kassas called his wife, Yaman Salem, and urged her to return to their home and remain inside.
Kassas moved to Dubuque in 2005 and serves as an imam, or worship leader, at the Tri-State Islamic Center.
Kassas said he never experienced harassment nor observed it firsthand in the aftermath of Sept. 11, yet it was a fear routinely in his thoughts.
“But I’ve learned in America that it’s better to be outspoken and make yourself known than to stay ambiguous and questionable,” he said. “That’s the best way I can protect myself.”
The events of 9/11 highlighted for Kassas the interdependence of humans and the importance of community.
“My religion could be abused and hijacked by a lot of people, or it could be used the right way, like any other religion,” he said. “We are dangerous as a human species now, and we are more dangerous to ourselves than anything else.”
A PLACE FOR THE OTHER
Kristian remembers speaking to his sister on the telephone the week before her death.
His eldest son, just 3 years old, took the portable receiver and sat on the grass in the yard, eating a Popsicle as he chatted with Aunt Karen. She planned to return to the Midwest and become a mother herself.
Kristian believes Karen instantly entered heaven after her plane was swallowed. The Lord had prepared a place for her.
God’s grace nourishes him, Kristian said, but he worries. He surveys the social landscape and sees polarization and strife, leading him to question whether Sept. 11 really taught America anything.
“We forget too easily,” Kristian said. “I think we’ve forgotten we need each other.”