More than 20 local restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to support Dubuque’s public schools on Thursday, April 15.
Dubuque’s Dine Out/Take Out for Public Schools event is a collaborative effort by local restaurants and Foundation for Dubuque Public School.
“The goal is to encourage (Dubuque Community Schools) families and Dubuque residents to dine out or take out at participating restaurants, in an effort to drive business at local eateries, and raise money for school projects and programs not covered by the school district’s annual budget,” according to a press release.
Participating restaurants are 1st & Main, A&W, Adobos, Applebee’s Grill + Bar, Caroline’s Restaurant, Dairy Queen on East 16th Street, Falbo Bros Pizzeria, Fat Tuesday’s, Fazoli’s, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Junction 21, Knockout Melts, Magoo’s Pizza, Old Chicago (between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m.), Oolong Asian Cuisine, Pancheros Mexican Grill, Pita Pit, Subway locations at 2200 JFK Road and 2612 Dodge St. and Your Pie Pizza.
Diners should tell their servers or cashiers that they are participating in the Dine Out/Take Out program.
Contact Amy Unmacht at amyu@dbqfoundation.org or 563-588-2700 for more information.