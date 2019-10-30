Despite another quarter that produced mixed results, officials at a Dubuque-based manufacturer emphasized Tuesday that the company is poised to turn a corner.
“We have the right talent in place to execute our transformation plan and remain fully committed to returning Flexsteel (Industries Inc.) to profitable growth and long-term-value creation,” said Chief Financial Officer Marcus Hamilton.
In a conference call Tuesday, Flexsteel officials discussed the impact of tariffs and updated investors on plans for multiple decommissioned properties, including the former plant in Dubuque.
One day earlier, Flexsteel released its results from the quarter ending Sept. 30.
The company reported net sales of $100.3 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30 — a decrease of 11.6% compared to the same three-month period the previous year.
Net income was $9.6 million, up significantly from earnings of $1.3 million during last year’s opening quarter. This also marked a huge improvement over the fourth quarter of the last year, when Flexsteel lost $19.9 million.
But this year’s first-quarter net earnings were heavily influenced by an $18.9 million pre-tax gain on the sale of Flexsteel’s Riverside, Calif., facility.
“This monetization was a timely and important capital infusion that we will use to continue driving Flexsteel’s transformation,” said President and CEO Jerry Dittmer.
MOVING FORWARD
Hamilton indicated Flexsteel could follow a similar path with other properties.
He noted that the company is trying to sell its now-closed manufacturing facility in Harrison, Ark., as well as one of its warehouses in Huntingburg, Ind.
Company leaders also have started to address Flexsteel’s former plant on Jackson Street in Dubuque.
Hamilton said crews have torn down 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of the old facility, which spans about 700,000 square feet. That work started this month and should be finished in the spring.
“The plan, at this point in time, is to get the facility down to the ground, and then we will decide what we do next after we get to that point,” he said.
Flexsteel ceased operations at the aging Jackson Street facility after investing $28 million in a new plant off of Seippel Road.
The company recently opted out of a multi-entity agreement through which Flexsteel would have gifted the property to a nonprofit group and shared remediation costs with local governments. Instead, Flexsteel now intends to clean up and market the former site on its own.
Flexsteel employs nearly 350 people in Dubuque, Dittmer said.
More than 200 work at the facility on Seippel Road, including around 150 production workers. Just less than 150 employees are based at Flexsteel’s corporate headquarters on Bell Street.
TARIFF IMPACT
Dittmer said steep tariffs on Chinese goods have “caused unmistakable damage” to Flexsteel, which uses some Chinese-sourced parts to create its products.
“Like others in our industry, we want to move business out of China,” Dittmer said. “This has resulted in a stampede to Vietnam and, to a lesser degree, other southeast Asian countries.”
The rapid shift to other markets has resulted in labor shortages, distribution stresses and increased strain on infrastructure such as ports and highways.
“This challenges the speed of execution in which Flexsteel can pivot its supply chain without putting our customers’ business at risk of delivery disruptions or potential quality issues,” Dittmer explained.
During the conference call, Dittmer hinted that more major changes could be on the way for Flexsteel.
“Rest assured, we are going big and broad and fast to make these things happen,” he said.