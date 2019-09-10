Prairie du Chien man arrested after search reveals 'hundreds' of stolen items

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Police said a Prairie du Chien man faces 11 criminal charges for a recent string of storage locker thefts in the city.
Justin W. Schmittler, 43, was arrested on nine counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools and obstruction, according to the Prairie du Chien Police Department.
A press release states that police executed a search warrant at two locations at 7 p.m. Sunday — at 56 Joyce Ave. in the Township of Prairie du Chien and 404 Cliff Haven Road in the city. The searches turned up numerous stolen items.
“Over the course of the last few weeks, the police department received several reports of storage lockers being entered and items stolen from them at Z Brother’s Storage located at 404 Cliff Haven Road,” according to the release.
It states that, during the course of the investigation, police identified Schmittler as the suspect and investigators used social media “buy, sell & trade” pages to confirm “countless items of stolen property were located in the suspect’s storage locker and home.”
“Hundreds of items of suspected stolen property were documented during the searches,” according to the release. “However, because the items were not reported as stolen to the proper authorities, some of the items were left at the locations of the search warrants.”