After more than 100 citizen submissions, multiple public meetings and months of internal review, Dubuque City Council members on Monday voted to rename a city park.
And it was a split decision.
In a 4-3 vote, the parcel at 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard formerly called Pyatigorsk Park was renamed to Sister City International Park.
Recommended for you
The new name goes against the recommendation by the Parks and Recreation Commission to rename the parcel to Jaycee Park, after the Dubuque Jaycees.
While City Council members David Resnick, Laura Roussell and Katy Wethal supported the commission’s recommendation, Council Members Ric Jones, Danny Sprank and Susan Farber, joined by Mayor Brad Cavanagh, believed that the new name of the park should promote international harmony and cooperation in the same way the original name was intended to do.
“Our connection to the international community in this earth that we live on is an important one,” Cavanagh said. “We have an opportunity to keep that connection.”
Pyatigorsk Park was previously named after the Russian city of Pyatigorsk, a former sister city with Dubuque.
Last year, City Council members agreed to change the park’s name after the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque decided to suspend its sister city relationship with the Russian city after Russia invaded Ukraine.
City Council members turned to the Parks and Recreation Commission to receive and review citizen submissions for a new park name.
After receiving more than 100 submissions from the public, the commission whittled the list down to three possible options:
- Jaycee Park.
- Gordon Kilgore Park, after the longtime Dubuque radio news director posthumously inducted into the Iowa Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
- Sister Carolyn Farrell Park, for Dubuque’s first female City Council member and the city’s only female mayor, who held the latter post in 1980.
During an April 11 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, residents were allowed to provide public comment on the top three park name options before commission members shared their own thoughts and then voted on recommending Jaycee Park.
Speaking on Monday, Resnick, Wethal and Roussell stressed their support for the commission and the work its members put in to come up with a new park name.
“I’m going to support their suggestion to us,” Roussell said. “I think they have done the work that we have asked them to do, and I would like to support their decision.”
However, other City Council members argued that the park’s name should reflect its original purpose of promoting the sister city program.
“Nothing against the Jaycees, but I just don’t agree with Jaycee Park,” Sprank said. “(Sister City International Park) just seems more appropriate for what the purpose of the park has always been.”
Farber offered the initial recommendation to name the park Sister City International Park.
At one point, Cavanagh proposed as a compromise to name the park Jaycee International Park, after Junior Chamber International, which serves as the international parent organization of the Dubuque Jaycees.
However, several City Council members were unsupportive of the idea.
“I don’t think Jaycee International Park does anything to advance the concept of sister cities,” Jones said. “If you try to blend it too much, it starts to suggest that the Jaycees did the sister city thing, which they didn’t.”
Cavanagh chose to go back toward supporting Sister City International Park, stressing that he was divided on the issue but ultimately wanted to continue to celebrate Dubuque’s remaining sister city relationships. Dubuque also currently shares a sister city status with the communities of Handan, China, and Dornbirn, Austria.
“I do think this connection that we have is a really important one,” he said. “It’s an important connection that we maintain at this current place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.