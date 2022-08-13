A Dubuque police officer testified Friday that he found inconsistencies and omissions in the story of a man accused of killing a Dubuque woman.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80.
Williamson was found dead July 15, 2021, lying just inside the back door of her residence with a roll of carpet over her head and some of her jewelry missing.
Fishler, then the boyfriend of Williamson’s niece Kathleen M. McCarthy, was the last known person to see Williamson alive at her residence July 14, 2021.
Dubuque police investigator Kurt Rosenthal testified for more than two hours Friday about interviews he conducted with Fishler in the days following Williamson’s death.
The first interview occurred the day Williamson’s body was discovered. The second took place July 21, 2021, when Fishler told investigators he had been abducted while doing yard work.
Rosenthal testified to several inconsistencies between the two discussions, the most glaring of which being the delayed introduction of two men Fishler claimed to have seen outside Williamson’s home.
In the July 21 interview, Fishler told Rosenthal he had seen two young men in Williamson’s backyard July 14, information Rosenthal said was “absolutely not” included in the initial interview with Fishler on the 15th.
Rosenthal then said Fishler again failed to mention the two men when asked later in the same interview to recollect his time at Williamson’s on the 14th.
Fishler expressed that he believed it was those men who abducted him on July 21, Rosenthal said. Rosenthal told the jury that Fishler said the men told him he “better keep his mouth shut.”
Prosecuting attorneys allege the abduction never happened and that Fishler staged it.
Rosenthal said Fishler also left out several things when telling investigators where he went after leaving Williamson’s home on July 14.
Rosenthal said Fishler did not mention a July 14 stop at Key City Recycling, where Fishler left the pair of shoes he wore to Williamson’s, or the July 15 visit to Allied Pawn to sell miscellaneous coins and jewelry.
“We did confront him (with committing the crime), and he did not admit it,” Rosenthal said. “He denied it, said, ‘Charge me and do what you need to do.’”
Court concluded for the day before either of Fishler’s defense attorneys could begin cross-examination, so Rosenthal will return for further testimony Monday.
Tara Scott, a criminalist with the state crime lab, testified earlier Friday about several pieces of evidence she tested related to Williamson’s death.
These items included a metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage, the clothes Fishler was wearing the day he last saw Williamson and the jewelry he pawned the day her body was discovered.
Scott testified that most of the clothes Fishler was wearing the day he last saw Williamson screened negative for blood, including the shoes he left at Key City Recycling.
An orange cap found in Fishler’s vehicle tested positive for blood in one spot, Scott said, but there was not enough DNA present to determine to whom that blood belonged.
Referencing some red stains on Fishler’s jeans, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand asked Scott if just because an item screens negative for blood, it means there never was blood on the item.
Scott replied that it did not. If an item had been washed, for example, it could wash away the DNA that would show up during testing.
“There has to be enough there to test,” she said. “If it’s just touch or skin cells, there might not be enough (to get a definitive result).”
The jeans and shirt Fishler was wearing when he last saw Williamson were recovered by police from his washing machine.
Leigha Lattner, one of Fishler’s defense attorneys, asked Scott if those red stains could have been from something else, such as ketchup or steak sauce. Scott said they could.
Scott also tested several pieces of jewelry Fishler pawned July 15, 2021. There was not enough DNA present on any of those pieces to make a match to any specific person. DNA testing did find Williamson’s blood on the metal pipe, which was found sitting on a bench in Williamson’s garage.
Richard Crivello, a now-retired latent print examiner with the state crime lab, also did fingerprint testing on the pipe. While there were some smudges present, Crivello said he found no fingerprints that could be used for identification purposes.
Also Friday morning, Lattner cross-examined Paul Avenarius, who worked at the Dubuque Police Department at the time of Williamson’s death and responded to the scene.
Lattner asked Avenarius if it appeared Williamson’s crystal collection was left intact. He said it was. She also asked if Williamson was found still wearing her gold watch and earrings, which he also confirmed.
Court will reconvene at 9 a.m. Monday.
