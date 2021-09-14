Sorry, an error occurred.
LANCASTER, Wis. -- Grant County officials will be auctioning items from the former sheriff’s department office this month.
Items include a generator, two-phase stove, commercial washer, commercial dishwasher and others.
View items as they become available for auction at bit.ly/3E7dL8z.
