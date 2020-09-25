The COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions have led to a significant decrease in the number of couples getting married in Dubuque County this year, but the figures are starting to climb.
Only 332 marriages have been recorded in 2020 as of Thursday, according to county officials. That is more than 130 fewer than the average at this time of year in the previous four years.
In the four prior years, September was the most common month for Dubuque County marriages, according to data from the county recorder’s office. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, about 100 marriages were recorded in September alone.
This year, only 40 marriages had been recorded this month as of Thursday morning.
However, the numbers have been ticking up in recent months, including 70 in August.
County Recorder John Murphy said he has heard in recent weeks of more people deciding to hold some sort of ceremony or stop pushing off their marriage date, despite the pandemic.
“I think a lot of society is saying, ‘We need to get on with our lives,’” he said. “And a lot of that is coming from Iowa’s response, or lack of response, that allows events to occur without many restrictions.”
Murphy also noted that there is a three-day waiting period between signing a marriage license application and when a marriage can take place. Couples can ask a judge to waive the waiting period if needed, which is typically done when one person in a couple is about to be deployed to the military or falls ill, he said.
However, in this pandemic-affected year, he said he has asked a judge to waive the waiting period for several couples that ultimately decided at the last minute that they want to be legally married on the initial wedding date they set, even though they postponed a larger, traditional wedding ceremony.
“It’s been a unique curveball that you don’t expect,” Murphy said.
The lower marriage numbers contrast to other areas of the recorder’s office that have seen big jumps during the pandemic, Murphy noted, including land and boat purchases that have skyrocketed over the summer.
As a county magistrate, Matt Boleyn said he has done several ceremonies outside, allowing people to socially distance, and he recently officiated a friend’s wedding that functioned just like a typical pre-pandemic ceremony, except with masks.
However, he has done most weddings in the courthouse since the pandemic began.
Some courtrooms only can have a maximum capacity of six people with COVID-19 restrictions. The biggest courtroom in the Dubuque County Courthouse allows for up to 32 people, but that room is often in use for many other purposes, he said.
However, Boleyn said he hasn’t heard any pushback or complaints on the amount of people allowed in the courtroom at a time.
“Those courtroom ceremonies only usually have six to 10 people there anyway,” he said.