Four candidates filed to run for three countywide positions in Dubuque County by Wednesday’s deadline.
Incumbent Democrat Dave Baker is running to keep his seat on the county Board of Supervisors and will face Republican challenger Harley Pothoff in the Nov. 3 election.
The other two current county supervisors are Democrats. Former two-term Supervisor Darryl Klein — who was ousted in 2018 by Ann McDonough — was the first Republican elected to the board in 60 years.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy is running for re-election as a Democrat, and no Republicans filed to challenge him.
Only one person filed to fill the seat of retiring County Auditor Denise Dolan, a Democrat. Kevin Dragotto, controller at TFM Co. in Dubuque, is running as a Democrat.