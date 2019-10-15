The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation recently raised more than $121,000 in support of an on-campus food pantry, student scholarships and a student emergency fund.
The fundraising drive, known as Pioneer Day of Giving, occurred Wednesday in celebration of the institution’s founding, and donations from staff, faculty and alumni were received, according to a press release.
Foundation staff also hosted a food drive to stock the pantry. It was created to provide food to students after a 2017 campus survey indicated that more than 44% of students at UW-P experienced food insecurity at least once per semester, the release stated.
The services aim to assist students facing crises or who are at risk of dropping out.
To donate to these programs, contact 608-342-1181 or foundation@uwplatt.edu.