HANOVER, Ill. – Authorities said a teenage drunk driver lost control of a vehicle in Jo Daviess County, causing a rollover crash that injured four of the five occupants in the vehicle.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at approximately 6:05 p.m. Wednesday to the area of West Blanding Road and South Whitton Road in rural Hanover for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a press release.
An investigation determined that a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old individual from Savanna was traveling east on West Blanding Road and had turned a corner when the vehicle swerved to avoid an on-coming westbound vehicle.
The eastbound vehicle left the north side of the roadway and rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest on all four tires.
Two of the vehicle’s occupants were transported by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center, Galena, for treatment of minor injuries. Another occupant was airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional occupants fled the scene but were later located. One of these occupants was transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The release states that in addition to the driver, the other occupants of the vehicle were Eduardo Esquivel, 26, of Wheaton; Matthew Liberg, 25, of Hanover; a 17-year-old from Savanna; and a 16-year-old from Hanover. The release does not indicate which of the occupants were injured.
The driver faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating in violation of a restricted driving permit.