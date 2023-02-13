MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Center Point American Legion Post 297 discovered an unknown veteran’s shadowbox and, with the help of Facebook, the medals have been reunited with the man’s family.
Legion members Christopher Peacock, Doug Labs, Barry Hatch and others were cleaning out filing cabinets when they came across a shadowbox belonging to Paul Richardson, a World War II veteran who had been awarded several medals, including the Bronze Star.
Peacock said they asked other members if they knew Richardson, but no one did. They knew the magnitude of Richardson’s service based on the medals displayed in the box.
Recommended for you
“I was like, ‘Holy crap. That is a Bronze Star,’” said Labs. “You just don’t get that for being in the services. I said, ‘Somebody is probably looking for it.’”
Peacock and others agreed to ask the public for help through the power of social media. Center Point Legion posted a photo of the shadowbox to Facebook, asking anyone to help find the owner or family. More than 2,000 people interacted with the post, including Becca Kirk, who began searching online for Richardson.
She found Richardson’s obituary and, by searching on Facebook, she found Richardson’s living descendants: his son, Bruce, and daughter-in-law, Micki Richardson, of Manchester. Micki had a mutual friend of Kirk and Peacock, who messaged her to look at the post.
Bruce Richardson recognized the photo in the bottom center of the shadowbox as his father, and within 18 hours, the Richardson family was reunited with something they didn’t know was lost.
Bruce and Micki presumed it was with his stepmother, Winona, but something happened after downsizing and moving to a nursing home in Marion during the COVID-19 pandemic. The family and Legion members still have no idea how it ended up in Center Point, but Bruce Richardson is thankful it was taken to an American Legion.
“When I saw the picture of it, it really caught me by surprise,” he said. “I am beyond thankful for the people who took the time to track us down.”
Bruce and Micki also were surprised to see the Legion found Paul’s coffin flag.
“In this day and age, I am not a big fan of social media. You see so much negativity, people bashing. When something like this happens, it does reaffirm your belief in humanity again,” said Bruce Richardson. “It is so nice to see it used in a positive way. It meant a lot to me.”
The Center Point American Legion honored Paul and his service and made Bruce Richardson an honorary member of the Sons of the American Legion and Micki Richardson an honorary member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
“That hit home,” said Bruce Richardson.
Kirk explained the shadowbox is full of stories, and the Richardsons are able to pass down the memories and stories regarding Paul’s service to future generations.
Paul was born four miles west of Coggon and grew up on a family farm. He signed up for the war at 19 and served in the U.S. Army. He did his basics in Texas and was immediately sent to France a few months after D-Day, June 6, 1944.
He was with the 84th Infantry Division “Railsplitters,” took part in the Battle of the Bulge from December 1944 to January 1945, and spent time in Germany after the war ended.
During Paul’s deployment, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, among others. The Bronze Star honors a service member in “either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement or meritorious service in a combat zone.”
“Being awarded the Bronze Star, he did something or put his life on the line,” said Labs. “The thing that separates him from the Medal of Honor is he didn’t die.”
Bruce Richardson said his father never talked about what he saw or did — he kept that part of his life with his war buddies.
“He really appreciated and loved the guys he served with,” he said.
Micki Richardson added that Paul was a very humble man. Bruce said they had no idea it was that magnitude of service.
After the war, Paul returned to Iowa and farmed near Coggon. Later in life, he moved to Manchester and retired in Walker. Through the years, he worked at Allis Chalmers, Rockwell Collins, Iowa Manufacturing and General Mills, but he was a farmer at heart and a member of the Manchester American Legion. Paul died in 2008 doing what he loved: farming.
After this experience, Bruce and Micki Richardson want others to know and help support their local American Legion and to make an effort to get to know the men who have served.
“I have so much respect for veterans, what they do, what they still do and what they continue to do even after they are not in the service anymore,” said Bruce Richardson. “It is not the selfish cause — it is for the community and for the members.”
Center Point Legion members said anyone who finds medals without their owner should bring them to a local American Legion. Veterans will attempt to reunite the awards with the service member or their family.
“Veterans will take care of other veterans — we want to make families reunited with their memories of their family,” said Kirk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.