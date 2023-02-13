02102023-medals2.jpg
Paul Richardson (bottom center) served in World War II in the United States Army 84th Infantry Division, dubbed the “Railsplitters.” Richardson took part in three campaigns, helped liberate a concentration camp and was a highly decorated hero, receiving the Bronze Star Medal, European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and more.

 Contributed

MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Center Point American Legion Post 297 discovered an unknown veteran’s shadowbox and, with the help of Facebook, the medals have been reunited with the man’s family.

Legion members Christopher Peacock, Doug Labs, Barry Hatch and others were cleaning out filing cabinets when they came across a shadowbox belonging to Paul Richardson, a World War II veteran who had been awarded several medals, including the Bronze Star.

