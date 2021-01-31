Dubuque schools will return to fully in-person learning on Feb. 15
Dubuque Community Schools officials will move students to full-time, in-person classes in about two weeks.
District officials announced the Feb. 15 return to fully in-person instruction after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a bill requiring public and accredited nonpublic schools statewide to offer completely in-person instruction to parents who ask for it.
Reynolds signed the bill despite an outcry from some teachers, school nurses and other education professionals who said it is dangerous to require teachers and staff who have not received the coronavirus vaccine to be in classrooms.
But health officials say there’s growing evidence that children aren’t the main drivers of community spread and that transmission is relatively low in schools if mask-wearing, social distancing and contact tracing is in effect.
Other local schools will join Dubuque in transitioning their students back to fully in-person classes. Rick Colpitts, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said his staff will work over the next two weeks to properly transition schools to the new schedule.
Platteville readying land deal for Fortune 500 company
A Fortune 500 multinational corporation intends to occupy a new warehousing, assembly and distribution facility in the Platteville Industrial Park, a $20 million project that, if finalized, would be the largest in the park’s history.
Indianapolis developer Scannell Properties is overseeing the construction of the 342,000-square-foot facility and plans to lease it to the corporation, which intends to employ 200 to 220 workers.
The corporation has committed city officials and Scannell to a confidentiality agreement until a contract is signed in the coming weeks.
Construction on the building — located adjacent to Vision Drive and Eastside Road — could begin in April and conclude in March 2022.
Platteville Common Council members on Tuesday initiated the process to consolidate five parcels in the industrial park into a nearly 21-acre lot, with the intent of selling it to Scannell Properties. The city already has invested $1.3 in the site’s preparation.
As symptoms persist, local COVID-19 ‘long haulers’ search for answers
Growing evidence indicates that some recovered COVID-19 patients continue to experience debilitating symptoms weeks and even months after their illness subsides — even among the healthy or those whose infections were mild.
Sufferers have adopted the labels “long hauler” or “long COVID” to describe their circumstances. The phenomenon has sparked endless questions within the medical community.
“The problem with long haulers is there is really no clear case definition,” said Dr. Hendrik Schultz, an infectious-disease doctor and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinic. “Are we dealing with a longer recovery after the disease is gone, or are we talking about a longer infection?”
For months after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, rural Elkader resident Joleen Jansen said she suffered from blurry vision to loss of taste to shortness of breath to fatigue to a tingling sensation in her fingers.
“I would never make it through a week,” said Jansen, 56.
Local leaders weigh in on expansion of school-choice option
A bill aimed at broadening school-choice measures in Iowa is gaining traction with state lawmakers.
The Iowa Senate Education Committee on Monday narrowly agreed to advance the bill, which would provide funds for some students to attend nonpublic schools and create a new charter school system for the state, among several other provisions.
While the bill is expected to undergo some changes as it makes its way through the Legislature, local reaction to the proposals so far have been mixed.
Some lawmakers pushed back against the proposal.
“Until we really provide the needed funding for what we are obligated to do, and that is to make sure public education is fully funded, then we can start looking at some other options for private schools, but this is not it,” said Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “This is not the answer.”
banks seeing high demand for 2nd round of PPP funding
For the second time in as many years, a federal program is providing a lifeline for many businesses, including in the tri-state area, struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal lawmakers last month approved another stimulus package aimed at propping up the ailing American economy. The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program was opened to applicants in mid-January, and leaders in the local financial industry are seeing high levels of demand for the assistance.
Officials with Dubuque-based Heartland Financial USA said the company received 1,000 applications within 12 hours after it first opened an online portal accepting applications for assistance.
Loren Rice, an associate professor of accounting and business at Clarke University, believes the program is largely accomplishing its goal.
“I think it is definitely keeping people in jobs that would have disappeared otherwise,” he said.
At-Large Felon has history of not returning from work release
Authorities said an at-large felon who recently didn’t return to a correctional facility in Dubuque had done the same thing at least three prior times, yet was granted work-release privileges about one year after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing a man.
The Iowa Department of Corrections issued an alert on Jan. 21 after Christopher A. Puccio, 27, did not return from work to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. He had been at the work-release facility since Nov. 13.
Puccio has four prior convictions for voluntary absence from custody — in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to online court records.
“You have to ask yourself, ‘Is this (work release) really working?’” said Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III. “Are we getting the best bang for our buck when we put folks in prison? There is something about this that’s not really making an impression on people.”