Clarke University named Julie Cirks its new vice president for enrollment management. She has been the acting interim vice president since June.
Medical Associates Clinic announced that Katelyn Roussel joined the Acute Care Department, where she will provide medical care for all ages and offer urgent care treatment.
MedOne announced hiring:
Alayna Knox as a data analyst.
Amy Xiong as manager of trade relations.
Kyle Fisher as vice president of information technology.
Rachel Hill as director of underwriting.
Yvonne Delphia as strategic account executive.
Kirsten DeSanto as an account manager.
Taryn Turner as an IT help desk technician.
Jolene Kohlenberg as HR manager.
Grace Enloe as a data entry specialist.
Anji Lewis as a senior member advocate.
The business also announced promoting:
Marc Albers to vice president of operations.
Matt Behnke to IT manager.
Grace Kroeger to account coordinator.
Jon Moore to director of strategic partnerships.
Angella Hammel to senior member advocate.
Kelly Jones to pharmacy technician trainee.
Mary Jo Harris to patient care coordinator.
UnityPoint Health was recognized in the 2022 Forbes “America’s Best Employers By State” list. The list recognizes employers for meeting Forbes’ criteria for fair pay, safe working conditions, inclusive culture, remote work benefits and diversity initiatives.
