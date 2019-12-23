Northeast Iowa Community College officials recently selected a contractor for a $1.9 million renovation to the school’s Town Clock Business Center in Dubuque.
Members of NICC’s Board of Trustees voted to award a $1.4 million contract to Sheets Design Build, of Maquoketa, Iowa. Work on the project is expected to start next month, beginning with renovations to restrooms in the building, according to a press release from the college.
Other projects will include renovations of classrooms and kitchenette areas, improvements to the building entrance and technology updates in conference meeting rooms.
The project is expected to be finished in August. Officials expect the total for costs associated with the project to come close to $1.9 million, according to Rhonda Seibert, associate vice president for operations.
The work is being paid for with funds from a $39 million bond levy renewal.