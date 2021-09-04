Principal Chris Nugent has a full slate of family activities planned at Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque this year, even if the COVID-19 pandemic might impact some of the details.
After the pandemic kept parents out of the building last year — and those visits still are limited — Nugent is planning an activity each month involving families, including an open house, a concert, a dance and an ice cream social, though she will continue to evaluate those events based on the pandemic’s activity.
“Kids are going to learn best when they feel a part of that community,” Nugent said. “Families are going to be supportive when they feel like they have a voice.”
One of Dubuque Community Schools’ priority initiatives this year aims to re-engage families after the pandemic limited educators’ ability to connect with them in person. Other local districts also are examining the ways in which they can connect with parents.
“We just know that connecting, rebuilding that engagement is critical,” said Lisa TeBockhorst, the Dubuque district’s executive director of elementary education. “It’s what’s best for kids.”
Community connections
TeBockhorst noted that while the pandemic restricted parents’ ability to come into the building last year, educators were able to connect with them virtually.
“All those efforts to still connect with families were very positive and good things. It’s just not the same as having a family in the building,” she said.
Some limitations still are in place this year. District officials are allowing parents and guardians to visit schools for student-related business, though those generally are limited to office areas. Volunteers and nonparent visitors generally are not allowed in schools.
However, educators are finding other ways to connect with families. District leaders over the summer used a retired school bus to help with community outreach, visiting area parks and setting up at events to assist with student registration, offer employment fairs and provide books to students.
“It was great,” TeBockhorst said. “As we were out more frequently, we had more people joining us and coming, so I feel like it was a great groundbreaker for future events.”
Individual schools also are connecting with families through offerings such as picnics and park gatherings, TeBockhorst said. Staff members are conducting home visits and offering to meet with families in outdoor spaces where they can socially distance. And families still can call or email the schools if needed.
Nugent said staff members at Fulton successfully connected with families virtually last year, but they did miss the large gatherings that typically help build the school community.
This year, Fulton staff members tweaked their orientation conferences to be later in the evening so families didn’t have to take off work to attend. They also are planning an open house to be held outside with ice cream, activities and opportunities to meet teachers.
“I think community connection is paramount to academic success,” Nugent said. “If kids don’t feel part of the community, if their families don’t feel part of the community … then their students aren’t going to be as successful, and it’s not as much fun to come to school.”
Evaluating opportunities
Other school districts likewise are considering how they can connect with families in a new school year, even with the pandemic still ongoing,
In the Southwestern Wisconsin School District in Hazel Green, officials have set a goal this year to hold a family engagement activity such as a reading or math night, Superintendent John Costello said. Such activities were put on hold last year.
“We still want to provide those opportunities because the connection to families in the community is critical for the success of our kids,” he said.
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said district leaders were discussing more options to engage with families earlier in the summer, but the rise of the delta variant and increasing local COVID-19 cases forced them to push pause and assess what they can do.
Officials opted to allow families into school buildings for an open house this year. Parents also will be able to attend outdoor color run fundraisers at their children’s schools, though they won’t be able to enter the building for assemblies at those events. Adults also are allowed to attend sporting events in the district.
Other activities, such as family birthday lunches at elementary schools, are still on hold at this point.
“It’s kind of, right now, a case-by-case basis as things come out,” Colpitts said.
Educators seek to make activities as safe as possible and to think about different ways they can hold them, he said, noting that the district’s schools often are hubs of the communities in which they are located.
“We want to bring that back as soon as it’s reasonable and feasible for us to do that,” Colpitts said. “That has always been our goal, is to make sure we continue to engage families in the educational process.”