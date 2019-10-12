GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County All-Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee will host its first update meeting later this month .
The committee will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Crossroads Community Church, 900 Galena Square Drive. Members will meet several times over the coming months to update the plan, which helps limit damage caused by natural and man-made disasters.
Committee members include county and municipal representatives, as well as technical partners and stakeholders, according to a press release.
The first meeting will include discussion about the frequency and damage caused by severe storms and other natural disasters that occur in Jo Daviess County.
Once the plan is complete, a public forum will be held to gather reviews and comments.