A new friendly face on four legs is welcoming students back to Maquoketa Middle School this school year.
The school announced it now has a certified therapy dog. Rosie is a fox-red Labrador retriever.
“She has been in training for just over a year and is very excited to become an integral part of our school community,” said a letter sent to parents. It later added, “Numerous research studies have shown the benefits of therapy dogs in schools. Therapy dogs have been working in schools across the nation for quite some time now and have at times been a part of our district staff before.”
The letter states that such animals can provide cognitive, social, emotional and physical benefits to students.