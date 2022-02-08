MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce presented a series of awards at its annual gala over the weekend.

According to an online announcement, the awards and recipients were:

  • Executive Director’s Award — Mark and Judy Lyon, Maquoketa Brewing
  • President’s Award — Former Mayor Don Schwenker
  • Entrepreneur’s Award — Nathan Woodward, The Decker House Hotel and Squiers Manor
  • Above & Beyond Award — Sammy and Spencer Scar, Cardinal CrossFit
  • Future Focus Award — Repurposed Materials

