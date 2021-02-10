A Dubuque man who possessed an illegal firearm silencer while using drugs has been sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison.
He also admitted to selling firearms to felons.
Shane M. Horsfall, 37, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to possession of an unregistered silencer on Sept. 15. Horsfall was indicted in June.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Dubuque police and agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed a search warrant at about 11:05 a.m. June 19, 2018, at Horsfall’s residence, which was located at 2538 Waller St., according to online court documents.
They state that Horsfall possessed marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as the unlawfully registered silencers.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Iowa also states that Horsfall admitted to possessing at least 17 firearms unlawfully and that he sold more than 10 firearms, including to at least two felons — “knowing that one of those felons was on parole at the time of the transaction.”
“He also agreed that he unlawfully purchased at least two of those firearms after having been civilly committed,” the release states.