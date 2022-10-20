BELLEVUE, Iowa -- A Jackson County man accused of fatally shooting his wife now faces an additional felony charge.
Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, now is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with first-degree burglary in addition to first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55.
Christopher Prichard was charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 13, while the burglary charge was filed Wednesday.
Court documents state that Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennel in rural Bellevue at about 7:50 a.m. Oct. 8 after a 911 call was placed and found owner Angela Prichard "dead from an apparent gunshot wound."
On Oct. 9, Christopher Prichard was arrested by authorities on an existing warrant for allegedly violating a no-contact order put in place for Angela Prichard.
"During the time of (Christopher Prichard's) arrest, a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo was seized relevant to the homicide investigation involving Angela," documents state.
During an interview with law enforcement, Christopher Prichard said he was angry with his estranged wife about the no-contact order.
"Chris also stated he knowingly violated the aforementioned no-contact order by entering the (kennel) carrying a 20-gauge shotgun for the purposes of confronting Angela," documents state. "Chris further admitted that he shot Angie with the 20-gauge shotgun and then left the scene."
Few details were included in court documents related to the new burglary charge. The trial information document filed by prosecutors on Wednesday states only that Christopher Prichard "while perpetuating a robbery did purposefully inflict or attempt to inflict serious injury or was armed with a dangerous weapon."
Christopher Prichard has not yet entered a plea in his case. His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4 at the Jackson County Courthouse.