The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Audrey A. Clancy, 33, of 2302 Washington St., was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
David E. Reistroffer, 52, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday at the facility on a charge of assault causing injury. Court documents state that Reistroffer assaulted staff member Christopher J. Davison, 53.
Elijah J. Boyd, 20, of 75 W. 24th St., was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Anamosa Drive on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Boyd assaulted Erica R. Rosado, 20, of 2076 Clifford St.
Jesse L. Heiar, 52, of 820 Wilson Ave., was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Central Avenue on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Heiar assaulted a 16-year-old boy on Feb. 15 in the 500 bock of Wilson Avenue.
Samuel R. Wemmer, 24, of 2520 Carter Road, No. 8, reported $900 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Emily E. Streets, 43, of 2216 White St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $2,344 at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at 483 Loras Blvd., No. 2.