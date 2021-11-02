The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Ryan S. Naab, 47, of Cascade, Iowa, was arrested at 6:44 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree harassment.
Printice D. Walls, 25, of 2536 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Monday in the area of Windsor Avenue and Pfotzer Street on a charge of possession of cocaine.
David R. Schetgen, 57, of 2505 Elm St., was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of second-degree harassment and interference with official acts.
Chandra A. Petit, 52, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Locust Street on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Petit assaulted Jeremy M. Quario, 39, no permanent address.
Scott R. Streets, 46, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bluff Street on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and operating while intoxicated. Court documents state that Streets assaulted Emily E. Streets, 42, also of Davenport.
Lori A. Bolsinger, 57, of 518 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Sunday at her residence on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts with injury and a warrant charging contempt. Court documents state that Bolsinger assaulted Officer Matthew Gamperl of the Dubuque Police Department.