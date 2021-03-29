The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Marsalis T. Jones, 33, of 2565 Central Ave., No. 12, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Jones assaulted Taylor N. Downum, 21, of the same address.
- Christopher A. Puccio, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of U.S. 61 on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody, Court documents state that Puccio did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Jan. 21.