MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Delaware County Community Chest is accepting requests for funding from nonprofit organizations until the end of May.
Applications are available from the Delaware County Economic Development office, 200 E. Main St., or at delawarecountyia.com/community-chest-grant.
Eligible organizations include charitable, educational, scientific or literary societies.
“Community Chest grants are funded by contributions from local businesses, individuals and professional organizations,” according to an announcement.
About $11,000 was granted to 11 local nonprofits in 2020.