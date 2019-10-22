A longtime Manchester City Council member recently resigned.
Ron Struble stepped down after 18 years on the council due to health concerns, according to Mayor Milt Kramer. During that time, Struble served as mayor pro tem for 15 years.
“It’s a lot of experience that we have to replace,” Kramer said.
City Attorney Jim Peters stated Struble is the only council member to teleconference into a meeting while serving with the armed forces overseas. In Struble’s case, he was sitting in a tent in Egypt casting votes during a deployment.
With the timing of the resignation, it is too late to place the vacancy on the Nov. 5 ballot. Instead of a special election, council members signaled they would like to appoint a replacement as soon as their next meeting on Monday, Oct. 28.
Kramer recommended former at-large Council Member Connie Behnken, who resigned from her seat with about two years left on her term in July 2018, to serve out the remainder of Struble’s term.
Council Member Mary Ann Poynor said that since Behnken previously was elected by voters but unable to complete her term due to personal matters, Poynor feels the council has a duty to reappoint her.
After the discussion, a motion was made by Stelken to accept Struble’s resignation and publish the council’s intent to appoint Behnken.
Struble, who is notoriously a man of few words, quipped that Stelken was moving to accept his resignation just because Stelken was tired of giving him a ride home.