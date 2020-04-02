STOCKTON, Ill. — Even on bad days, Robert Story makes his way to the barn to pour out feed, shovel out stalls and greet his six donkeys.
The animals long have been maligned as stubborn or aggressive, he said, but their temperament is more akin to dogs.
“You come down here, and these guys want to do nothing but be around you and love you,” Robert, 54, recently said at his 28-acre farm in the Stockton area.
Sometimes a pair of donkeys will sandwich an unsuspecting visitor, leaning in from both directions. Robert calls the gesture a “donkey hug.”
It was a dream of Robert and his late wife, Brooke Jones-Story, to create an animal rescue, but he did not anticipate they would be helping stocky, furry equids.
Both Illinois state troopers, the two met at the scene of a fatal car wreck in 2007. It was also at a crash site that Brooke’s life ended on March 28, 2019.
During a traffic stop on U.S. 20 north of Freeport, Brooke, 34, was inspecting a commercial truck she had pulled over on the highway shoulder. About an hour into her investigation, a second semi-tractor trailer veered off the roadway, striking the squad car, the truck and Brooke.
The driver of the second semi has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide and one count of operating a commercial motor vehicle while fatigued causing death, also a felony.
Donkeys are SURVIVORS
Donkeys are believed to have first arrived in the United States in 1598 when Juan de Onate, a Spanish conquistador, crossed the Rio Grande.
During the gold rush in the 19th century, prospectors in the American West relied upon beasts of burden for hauling materials. But after the end of the mining boom, many were abandoned.
They took to the land and multiplied, seeding what is now a large feral population. A Texas nonprofit organization, Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, has taken it upon itself to find them homes.
Founded in 2000 by Mark and Amy Meyers, the organization has recovered more than 16,000 animals.
“We fell into it kind of backwards,” said Mark, who is the executive director. “We got a donkey without having any knowledge, whatsoever. She just really opened up our eyes to this whole world out there. … Now that we had a donkey, we started noticing … they were in pretty bad shape in our community.”
About 1,000 animals live on the grounds at a time, and the organization routinely trailers them to satellite adoption centers in more than 15 states.
Brooke and Robert Story initially ran a puppy rescue in their home, but after moving to their Stockton farm in 2016, they started keeping horses.
Brooke discovered online a donkey rescue affiliated with PVDR.
“One day, she comes home and goes, ‘I found donkeys that need rescuing. … I think we should get some,” Robert said. “I said, ‘No.’ So the next week, we got them.”
They adopted four and, after becoming a satellite center for PVDR in 2017, found homes for another 12.
“All donkeys are survivors,” Robert said. “They learn to adapt.”
PARTNERS
Having retired from the state police in 2018, Robert spends his days managing the rescue — named Storybrooke Acres.
A trailer full of donkeys arrives at the farm each year. With assistance from friends and family, he cares for them, uncompensated, until they are adopted.
Robert is adjusting to a life without Brooke.
“I don’t know that it will ever be ‘good,’ if you will. You try to look forward,” he said. “I keep trying to do this because I know that is what Brooke would do.”
Currently, two potbelly pigs live in the farmyard along with 13 chickens and a rooster.
In the dry lot beside the barn, Smooch, Harry, Jock, Macho Man, Hannah and Pinkie roam. Robert acquired the latter two donkeys after Brooke’s death.
They each exhibit distinct personalities, and most have a companion to which they stay close.
“Donkeys, just like us, they bond with a partner,” Robert said. “Once they’re bonded, you don’t separate them.”
He dares not say that Pinkie is his favorite donkey — they are all his children — but the tawny and cream jenny is perhaps the most demanding of Robert’s attention, nibbling on his fingers or nudging his shoulder when she wants a rub.
Caring for the animals “gave me purpose, and it gave me an escape, to at least a point,” he said. “The grieving is still going on, obviously. Probably will never stop.”
A donkey in the yard snorted.
“But these guys help a lot.”
STORYBROOKE
A large rock slab marks the farm’s entrance.
After Brooke died, her high school friends commissioned the sign, upon which “Storybrooke Acres” is engraved, as is the phrase, “A second-chance farm.” Between the text is an illustration.
A shell of a human, lacking features, buries himself into the neck of a black donkey. The animal gazes at the viewer, knowingly grinning.
Their embrace — a donkey hug — forms a heart.